Kelsea Ballerini Scores a New Number One

The lovely Kelsea Ballerni rules the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart this week with her fifth career No. 1, “Miss Me More”.

Notching the first chart-topping single for a female artist in Country music in 15 months, Ballerini was also the last woman in the genre to hit No. 1 with “Legends” in February 2018.

“Whether it’s a partner, friend, colleague, situation, or chapter of life, sometimes we lose a piece of ourselves to someone,” shares Ballerini. “This song is all about choosing to spend our energy in a way that lets us be the best version of ourselves for the right people – when they come along. I’m so proud that this song and message got the megaphone of Country radio. Thank you so much for this #1!”

Ballerini is the only female artist in Country music, including female duos and groups, to achieve No. 1 with her first three consecutive singles – PLATINUM-certified “Love Me Like You Mean It,” “Dibs,” “Peter Pan” – from a debut album [GOLD-certified THE FIRST TIME].

From Black River Entertainment, Kelsea’s recording label, SVP of Radio Promotion Mike Wilson finds this No. 1 song especially sweet, “Special thanks to Country Radio for all of the support on Kelsea. You have been big supporters of this song since you first heard it, and now, this is the icing on the cake.”

As seen on Billboard’s This Week's Five Must Hear Songs and with more than 1.5 billion career global streams, “Miss Me More” is Ballerini’s eighth career GOLD-certified single. Penning the bold anthem with David Hodges and Brett McLaughlin, the smash hit recently inspired her widely-successful first headline arena tour – THE MISS ME MORE TOUR – with BRETT YOUNG (plus special guest BRANDON RATCLIFF).

Fresh off hosting her third consecutive year of ABC’s CMA Fest with THOMAS RHETT, Kelsea is next slated to appear as a celebrity guest artist in an upcoming episode of Songland, NBC’s brand-new song-writing competition, airing in the USA.