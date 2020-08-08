Ken Hinkley Explains Why Port Adelaide Dropped Justin Westhoff

Port Adelaide coach joined the Saturday Rub today and explained why the club has dropped veteran big man Justin Westhoff.

“As much as anything it’s what [ruckman Peter] Ladhams has brought to the team, what he’s been able to do in the last two or three weeks without [other ruckman Scott] Lycett,” Hinkley said.

“I just feel like the upside of having the second ruck with the mobility around is a little bit more than what Westy’s offering us at the moment as almost an 80% forward, 20% ruck.

“We think with the two ruckmen we can share that a little bit more and influence the game a little bit more around the stoppage.”

