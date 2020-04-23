Kennedy Molloy React To THAT Puddle Of Mudd Performance

It's the clip that's sent the band viral for all the wrong reasons.

American hard rock band Puddle Of Mudd have been making headlines around for the world for their cover of Nirvana's song About A Girl this week and our very own Kennedy Molloy weighed in on the performance.



Mick Molloy have shockingly described the performance as "it's like almost getting attacked by a bear" and "how do they think that's ok?".

Have a listen:





If you're game, watch the performance here:



