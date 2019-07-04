Kenny Chesney Gets a Little Help from Ed Sheeran on His New Single

Kenny Chesney offers a change of pace with his next single, “Tip Of My Tongue”. The song was co-written with Ed Sheeran and is set for a July 12 release.

“It’s funny how a figure of speech can lead you to all kinds of places,” Chesney says in an official statement. “You start talking, and words fall out, and anything can happen. When you go in and write on any given day, the chemistry is what it is. When the idea fell out, we all just laughed and went, ‘Well, what can we do with that?’”

It was Chesney’s first writing session with Sheeran, who joined in alongside Nashville hit maker Ross Copperman, and Chesney says that unfamiliar dynamic helped make this song particularly special. After it was written, Chesney co-produced the track with longtime collaborator Buddy Cannon, giving that unmistakable Chesney sound an update.

“I’ve written so much with Ross, that’s always easy,” Chesney explains. “He brought Ed in, and he is such a great writer. … The way creativity works in creative people is so different, but it’s always exciting. As a co-write with a new writer, it’s one of the most fun sessions I’ve done in a long time. I get why people love working with him.

“With all the great songs that have been written in this town, I think you always want to do something a little different,” Chesney goes on. “I think there’s this moment when you look at someone and you know they contain everything. You want to know everything, consume everything about them. It’s why we say ‘It’s a long way down,’ because you want to know it all. And the best part: We got a melody that feels like what’s going on lyrically. The music matches the words, and you can just drift in it.”

We can expect to hear "Tip Of My Tongue" July 12.

