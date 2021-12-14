Kentucky Death Toll Rises Following Tornado Swarm

The death toll in Kentucky continues to rise following a series of violent tornados ripped through the region on Friday.

Governor of Kentucky Andy Beshear yesterday confirmed that 74 people had been confirmed dead and today revealed that several more are still missing.

Gov. Beshear has predicted that the death toll will continue to grow as search and rescue crews continue to rummage through the wreckage.

“We expect that this death toll will continue to grow,” he said during a press conference.

He went on to confirm that at least 109 people are still missing in Kentucky but believes the actual number of missing people to be “way more”.

Among the deaths are seven children, including a four-year-old and two infants with the youngest victim only five months old.

President Joe Biden has announced at a press conference he will be visiting Fort Campbell, Kentucky on Wednesday and will then visit Mayfield and Dawson Springs.

“We’re going to be there as long as it takes to help,” Mr. Biden said

The death toll is predicted to increase as the recovery mission continues.

