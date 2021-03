Triple M's Paul Kent & Gorden Tallis have rubbished the plea of Jason Taumalolo to play in State of Origin.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Taumalolo wants to represent Queensland despite already playing on the international stage for New Zealand and Tonga.

Kenty & Gordie called bullshit on the Sunday Sin-Bin.

LISTEN HERE:

