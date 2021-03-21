Kenty, Hoops & Gordie Execute An Epic Stitch Up On Maroon Featuring On NRL 360
ON TRIPLE M FOOTY
Paul Kent, James Hooper & Gorden Tallis have managed to pull of an epic stitch up on Anthony Maroon.
On NRL 360 in 2021, Kenty has a new segment called "Good Times with Paul Kent."
And the final scene to the opener is Kenty telling a yarn with all involved bursting out into laughter.
Well, Maroon desperately wanted to know exactly what story Kenty told to get a laugh that great.
Although he soon realised it was an epic stitch up on him.
LISTEN HERE: