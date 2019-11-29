Kerry O’Keeffe On The Time He Woke Up On A Grass Tennis Court In Adelaide

The great Kerry “Skull” O’Keeffe is a man of stories, and a great one involving him and a grass tennis court surfaced on Roo & Ditts for Breakfast this morning.

The anecdote came up after a chat about how Adelaide has gotten big on Skull in the past.

“I remember one year, Kerry, you slept on my mate’s grass tennis courts!” Ditts said.

Kerry brought his own memories of the uncomfortable sleeping space to the table.

“I remember that night… the sprinklers woke me up instead of an alarm!” he said.

“It’s not a great sign when the irrigation comes on at 5am is it?” Roo asked.

Skull also spoke about the Adelaide day/night Test, Marnus Labuschagne’s form and more.

