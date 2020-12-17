Kerry O'Keeffe Previews The First Test In Adelaide

One of Australia's favourite cricket commentators, Kerry O'Keeffe, joined Triple M this morning to preview the first Test between Australia & India.

Skull believes that the pink-ball Test in Adelaide that begins this afternoon is crucial for how the rest of the series pans out.

He also discussed how fragile the Aussie openers might be, dismissing Virat Kohli & whether he would have stuck with Joe Burns. Plus some of the usual Skull antics...

The first ball of the Test summer will be bowled at 3pm (AEDT) this afternoon.

