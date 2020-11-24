Kerry O’Keeffe’s Incredible Story About How He Got A Start In The Media & Writing His First Book

Article heading image for Kerry O’Keeffe’s Incredible Story About How He Got A Start In The Media & Writing His First Book

Kerry O'Keefe got his first start in the media 20-years after he retired from cricket. 

And according to O'Keefe that 20-year period was the "worst two decades of his life" after thinking everything would fall into place after retirement. 

'Skull" joined Triple M Sydney's The Rush Hour with MG and shared his fascinating story at how in 2001, aged 51, O'Keefe got his first media gig. 

LISTEN HERE:

O'Keefe part of Fox Cricket's expert commentary also shared his thoughts on who should partner David Warner at the top of the order for the upcoming Test series against India; hear the chat below.

24 November 2020

