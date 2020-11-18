Kevin Bloody Wilson: "I Was Playing My F*ck Songs With Barnesy In Japan"

The Aussie legend that is Kevin Bloody Wilson has revealed one of the strangest gigs he has ever done, and it was with the other Aussie legend we all know and love, the one and only Barnesy.

As you'll hear, Kev told our mates Clairsy, Matt and Kymba in Perth exactly what went down on that fateful night, in Japan of all places.

LISTEN:

Ah Kev, you legend.

When pressed, Kev also revealed that he's written a song about Donald Trump. Of course he has.

WATCH:

Kev's currently "stuck" in Perth thanks to old mate Covid, but he's doing a ripping run of "Krissmas" shows at their Crown Theatre. Deets here for tickets if you can get there.





