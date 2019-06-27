Kevin Bloody Wilson in Albany

Kev is revered around the globe for his Aussie larrikin take on life. He’s performed everywhere throughout his career, from outback pubs to the hallowed halls of the London Palladium, packing out houses wherever he goes.

An evening in the company of Kevin Bloody Wilson is jam-packed with entertainment. It is not just a concert performance, it is a full-on event and an opportunity for most to tick off something from their bucket-list – see a ‘national institution’ in concert, done!

Saturday 13th July 2019 | 8pm

Albany Entertainment Centre, ALBANY WA

With Special Guest Jenny Talia From Australia

2 Toll Place, Albany WA

