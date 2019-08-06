Kevin O'Riely Is Central Queensland's Top Dad

Dads. Aren't they just the greatest? Well Mackay father Kevin O'Riely is the legend that was just announced as Central Queensland's father of the year. The 68-year-old has three children along with nine grandchildren! He was awarded the prestigious honour for his 'infectious positivity' and his consistency at being a role-model.

Mr O'Riely juggles a number of jobs at a school where he works as a groundskeeper, gardener and more. His co-worker says she nominated him because he deserved to be recognised for all that he does in the community. On top of all that, Mr O'Riely volunteers to feed animals at the school over the weekends.

On being a dad, Mr O'Riely says spending lots of time with the family is important, as well as always being there if they need to talk. With such a big family, we're sure he's learnt a thing or two about being a great dad.

He sure sounds like one of the good ones!

Even through Mr O'Riely has been named top dad in Central QLD, he's still up for SU QLD 2019's Father of the Year for all of QLD, which will be announced near the end of the month. The lucky dad will win five nights accomodation for the family at Sea World Resort and Water Park. Good luck dads!

