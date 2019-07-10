Kevvie Walters Gives An Update On Michael Morgan After Concussion

Kevin Walters has given an update on Michael Morgan, who suffered a shocking concussion after an elbow to the head by one of his own teammates.

The Maroons utility clashed with Josh McGuire in a collision that left him convulsing on the pitch.

In the post-game press conference, Walters answered questions as to Morgan's health in the aftermath of his second concussion in 12 days.

Listen below:

RELIVE TONIGHT'S NAIL-BITING FINISH WITH TRIPLE M NRL'S FULL-GAME REPLAY.

Don't miss a minute of the action; download the Triple M NRL app now to listen to the call live or to Catch-Up at anytime.