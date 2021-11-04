Key Info From Pricey To Be Cyclone Ready This Summer

Paradise comes with a Price, and we're not talking about the mango season, it's cyclone season and you can join Pricey now for a special cyclone Sunday podcast.



A range of local voices have joined Pricey to help you prepare for our next North Queensland cyclone season.

Mayor of Townsville, Jenny Hill

Mayor of Hinchinbrook, Ramon Jayo

Mayor of the Burdekin, Lyn McLaughlin

Wally's Weather

Wayne Preedy, Local disaster management group

QFES – Michael O’Neil (FRS Director of Regional Ops)

SES – Daryl Camp, SES Regional Manager · Queensland Fire and Emergency Services

Chief Superintendent Craig Hanlon

Sarah - Acting Bushfire Safety Officer

Senior Meteorologist Laura Boekel



