Key Info From Pricey To Be Cyclone Ready This Summer
Paradise comes with a Price, and we're not talking about the mango season, it's cyclone season and you can join Pricey now for a special cyclone Sunday podcast.
A range of local voices have joined Pricey to help you prepare for our next North Queensland cyclone season.
Mayor of Townsville, Jenny Hill
Mayor of Hinchinbrook, Ramon Jayo
Mayor of the Burdekin, Lyn McLaughlin
Wally's Weather
Wayne Preedy, Local disaster management group
QFES – Michael O’Neil (FRS Director of Regional Ops)
SES – Daryl Camp, SES Regional Manager · Queensland Fire and Emergency Services
Chief Superintendent Craig Hanlon
Sarah - Acting Bushfire Safety Officer
Senior Meteorologist Laura Boekel
