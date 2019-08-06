KFC Are Selling Whole Buckets Of Chips And It's All For A Great Cause

Those legends at KFC sure know how to help make a difference, all thanks to their glorious chips.

For one week only, KFC are selling limited edition buckets of chips, with a dollar for every purchase going towards supporting Aussie youth via the KFC Youth Foundation.

KFC have dubbed it ‘Chip In For Youth’ week.

‘Chip In For Youth’ week comes as new research has revealed a crisis in confidence amongst Aussie youth, with 40% of young Australians experiencing a lack of confidence every day and 8 out of 10 having had experienced a mental health issue.

Some of the key findings of the report include:

Less than 1 in 5 young Aussies feel confident enough to be themselves in every aspect of their lives

Young women are up to 20% more likely to experience a lack of confidence most or every day than young men

Three in four young Aussies say the rise of influencers has created more social pressures and mental health issues

You've only got from today until Monday 12th August to get your hands on a whole bucket of chips. Rock on!

Get The Mix App | iTunes | Android

Written by: @dantheinternut