KFC Has Launched A Triple Stacker And Dear God, Hook It To My Veins

KFC's launched one of their biggest burgers yet, and it's not for the faint-hearted.

The Triple Stacker is now available to eat from KFC's secret menu and good luck plowing through this one.

It contains three of their Zinger fillets, plus heaps of cheese, bacon and supercharged and chilli relish sauce.

Yeah. Good luck.

“The Triple Stacker is as big and bold as it sounds! We know how much Aussies love a Zinger Burger, so it made sense we created something extraordinary for our diehard KFC Zinger fans,” KFC Australia chief marketing officer Kristi Woolrych said.

“We’re excited to continue giving fans new and innovative secret menu items, and we really wanted to blow them away with an item like no other.”