KFC Have Officially Changed Their Slogan Because COVID Ruins Everything

2020 has officially reached new heights of heartbreak, as everybody's favourite Kentucky fried chicken franchise changes their slogan after 64 loyal years.

As we all know, KFC has sported the slogan 'Finger Licking' Good' since we can remember, but due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the team behind the chicken have decided the slogan is no longer appropriate for the current environment.

So what could they possibly be changing to?

Well, the marketing team have simply decided to go with 'It's Good', which I guess is still pretty on the money... it really is good.

This decision has not been limited to Australian franchises, but has become uniform across the globe.

We've all been guilty of smashing our double salted chippies & tenders in the car on the way home and having no choice but to lick our fingers clean of the 11 delicious herbs and spices, not wanting to waste a single speck of fried goodness.

Alas, gone are the days of forsaking our wet wipes in favour of some good Finger Lickin', responsible hygiene is upon us and to be honest, for good reason.

CMO at KFC Australia Kristi Woolrych promises although the slogan is changing, Aussies favourite hangover cure chicken is not.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation—having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in our current environment. While we are pausing the use of ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’, rest assured the food craved by Aussies isn’t changing one bit... In all seriousness, we think it’s important to take a moment to have a little fun during these tough times, but rest assured we'll still be providing ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ chicken and a responsible experience for our amazing KFC family and customers, here and around the world.” - Kristi Woolrych

For those of you who are super attached to the original slogan, the KFC team promise it will be back, but only when the time is right, so for now, try to resist licking' those fingers and make sure you're stocked up on KFC wet wipes!

Catch up on the latest 'Pub Talk' below...

Subscribe to the Podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.