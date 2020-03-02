KFC Is Searching For A Professional Chicken Taster

KFC has just announced there's "room in the coup" for an upcoming professional chicken taster to "finger lick [their] way to fame" as the face of its next campaign.

The ad, posted to @KFC_UKI's twitter account, said, "One clucky fan will get the chance to tuck into some of Kentucky's finest, winging their way to stardom as the face of the chicken legend's latest campaign. The winning KFC connoisseur will take part in an exclusive photoshoot showcasing their finest finger lickin' skills."

To be considered, all you have to do is tweet @KFC_UKI with one reason why you should be picked for this "world first one day finger lickin'-ternship". Easiest resume ever!

And the best part? If you don't get picked for this epic dream job, you can still eat away your sorrows at KFC.

