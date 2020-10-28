KFC North Mackay Launches New Burger For State Of Origin

KFC have launched a limited-edition burger for footy fans ahead of this year's State of Origin clash that comes in the colour of your favourite team — but the one-off menu item will only be stocked in 13 stores.

Launching on November 3, the Origin Recipe Burger features two Original Recipe fillets, two layers of cheese, lettuce, cheesy mustard sauce and, depending on who you support, a bright blue or maroon bun.