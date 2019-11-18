KFC Opens In The Northern Beaches Today!

KFC Mackay North will be open for locals to tuck into the Colonel’s famous Kentucky Fried Chicken from Tuesday 19 November. The new KFC restaurant will be opened by franchise partner Collins Foods Limited and be located on Eimeo Road just off the busy Mackay Bucasia Road in Rural View.

Silas Aban, Area Coach at Collins Foods Limited, said: “We know how much Queenslanders love Kentucky Fried Chicken so we’re excited to be bringing a new KFC restaurant to the Mackay area. We’ve welcomed a largely new team to the restaurant who are eager to open to the doors and start serving deserving customers our much-loved fried chicken.”

As KFC Mackay North opens its doors, 50 new jobs have been created for the local area bringing opportunities for the team to develop new skills in customer service and team work, as well as boost their confidence both in their professional and personal lives. The KFC workplace seeks to provide growth opportunities for its team members to take them well beyond their KFC career and into their future endeavours.

Taking super-charge of the new restaurant, the Restaurant General Manager (RGM) will lead the new group of team members as they upskill themselves in their new roles. The new RGM and wider team will be supported by two Assistant General Managers who bring experience from local KFC branches and will help oversee the day to day running of the restaurant.

Silas Aban continued: “Fostering our people is something we’re proud of at KFC, so we’ve got a fantastic team in place to make sure everyone can take advantage of the growth opportunities we offer. We’re looking forward to getting the restaurant in full swing for every new member to make a difference, grow their confidence and most importantly have fun!”

As the new restaurant prepares for its opening, the new team members have been undergoing training to learn some of the Colonel’s secrets (but not all!) and ensure customers have a seamless experience as they enjoy their delicious, crispy chook that’ll have them coming back for more.

To celebrate the opening of KFC Mackay North, a games day will be held on Tuesday 19 November to give local residents an afternoon of fun with games and fried chicken. At the event guests can also meet the new KFC team as well as grab a photo with the Colonel Mascot who will be greeting customers and giving out free KFC merchandise.