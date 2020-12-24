KFC Release All-In-One Gaming Console & Chicken Warmer

Fresh from the launch of the latest PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, KFC, yep Kentucky Fried Chicken have now entered the gaming world. 

KFC Gaming have revealed their latest product, the KFConsole.

The most bizarre aspect of this product, is it's ability to keep KFC fried chicken warm in its in-built "chicken chamber." 

"Never risk letting your chicken go cold again thanks to the patented Chicken Chamber. Utilising the systems natural heat and airflow system you can now focus on your gameplay and enjoy hot, crispy chicken between rounds," according to the official KFConsole website. 

Of course, many social media users firmly believe this is all a hoax and marketing ploy. 

What a weird year! 

