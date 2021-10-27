Kids Busted Fleeing Stolen Vehicle Crash

Police have charged two juveniles after a wagon hit a power pole in Gulliver on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspected joyride in the alleged stolen blue Mazda CX-3 came to a fateful end about 2:25pm, with the car wrapped around a utility pole on Swanson St.

Witnesses to the incident saw several youths jumping fences following the crash in a desperate bid to get away from police.

Queensland authorities have linked the incident to a Kirwan break-in, where the vehicle was allegedly stolen.

Footage shared across social media shows car thieves joy riding in a Vincent Park prior to the crash.

An 11-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, both from Kirwan have been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, among other offences.

