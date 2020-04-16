Kids Could Be Back In Classrooms By Week Three Of Term, Says Gladys Berejiklian

Gladys Berejiklian has pledged to take the pressure off parents by slowly returning children to classrooms from the third week of Term 2.

Speaking at her daily 8am press conference, the NSW Premier said that she appreciated the current situation couldn't continue long-term.

Channel 7 reporter Chris Reason spoke to Triple M Sydney this morning to explain how that might happen.

Listen below:

Reason also spoke about the huge announcement from the United States overnight, after Donald Trump said that he was pulling all funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO) over their handling of the COVID-19 outbreak and the wet markets in China.

Hear the full chat below:

Make sure you download and subscribe to your favourite shows on the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.