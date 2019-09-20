FIREWORKS Launch The KidsTown Carnival Saturday Night

School’s out! Sooo…how do we keep the kids busy, happy, active and AWAY from screens?

Even though KidsFest is moving to Easter in 2020, there’s still heaps on these school holidays at KidsTown!

The KidsTown Carnival kicks off first thing Saturday 21 of September, with a massive fireworks display, showbags for the little ones and food trucks for hungry families.

Plus, for this weekend only, you can get a special carnival wrist bands for $35 and get unlimited rides between 10am to 2pm. Go nuts on the Tea Cup rides, Dodgem Cars and Giant Ferris Wheel, plus a whole stack more family fun!

Along with the carnival rides onsite til October 6, KidsTown is hosting Activities in the Park programs, a Shepparton Art Museum workshop, plus the last Word and Mouth Zombie Maze “DeadzTown”.

If you’ve got friends or family from outside the Goulburn Valley, make sure they come and experience KidsTown Adventure Playground these school holidays. For a gold coin donation per head, anyone can bring a picnic and enjoy fully fenced play spaces, giant slides, train rides and mazes across spread over five massive acres! And everyone can stay until sunset!

To find out more on the Kidstown Carnival, click HERE or connect with the FACEBOOK EVENT HERE.

KidsTown Carnival 7287 Midland Hwy, Mooroopna VIC 3629

Saturday 21 September to Sunday 6 October.