Kieran Foran Returning To Manly Is “Nudging Closer To Becoming A Reality"

Kieran Foran and Daly Cherry-Evans are getting closer to renewing their Premiership winning partnership at the Manly Sea Eagles.

Foran was told earlier this year he isn't needed at current club Canterbury Bulldogs, opening the door for an incredible return back to the club he won the 2011 Premiership with.

Triple M's news breaker Brent Read revealed all the details.

Ready also revealed another player the Manly Sea Eagles are chasing, one to replace Addin Fonua-Blake. Plus, a code switch could be on the cards for Tristan Sailor; listen to the full story below.