Kindy Kids Become 'Park Of The Pack'

C&K Leichhardt Community Kindergarten became ‘Part of the Pack’ recently after receiving a visit from Council’s engaging pet education team and a special four-legged guest named Loki.

Chair of Council’s Planning Committee, Councillor Ellen Smith, said the ‘Part of the Pack’ program is all about helping kids stay safe and healthy around dogs.

“This is a wonderful program that kids absolutely love,” said Cr Smith.

“It is delivered free of charge by Council’s team at early childhood centres, primary schools, outside school hours care groups, and vacation care centres across the Region.

“The sessions are targeted to the different age groups, and can include activity booklets, a screening of a really fun video featuring Sam Thaiday, and even a visit from a trained and socialised dog.

“It is undeniable that in our Region we love our canine companions, and this program is all about keeping kids safe around dogs, as well as encouraging responsible pet ownership.

“The program has only been running for a few weeks, and already a number of schools and childcare centres have booked a session.

“We are very happy to welcome the kids at C&K Leichhardt Community Kindergarten as some of the most recent students to become Part of the Pack!”

C&K Leichhardt Community Kindergarten manager Lee McCarthy said that it is great that the Part of the Pack program teaches kids about dog safety from an early age.

“Kids are particularly vulnerable when they’re little, and we think this is a really great program for teaching kids how to stay safe around dogs. The kids also really enjoy it, and they loved meeting little Loki.

“I would really encourage any other kindergartens, childcare centres, and primary schools to book a session and be part of this fantastic program.”

The Part of the Pack program is focussed principally on being safe and healthy around dogs and pets and aligns to aspects of the Australian Curriculum Health and Physical Education: Personal, Social and Community Health learning area and encourages our young people to be healthy, safe and active.

For more details on the program and to organise a session, visit www.rrc.qld.gov.au/YPYR or call 1300 22 55 77.