King Charles Crowns William Prince Of Cornwall

King Charles III has given his first speech since the death of his mother in a touching tribute to the late Queen.

The new king began by sharing his “feelings of profound sorrow” over the death of his “beloved mother”.

“We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example,” he said.

King Charles went on to commend the Queen’s 70-year reign before promising the same lifelong commitment to the crown.

“That promise of lifelong service I renew to all today,” he said.

“Alongside the personal grief that all my family are feeling we also share with so many of you in the united kingdom, in all the countries where the Queen was head of state, in the commonwealth and across the world, a deep sense of gratitude for the more than 70 years in which my mother as queen served the people of so many nations.”

The King then proudly announced the new titles to be taken on by his wife Camilla and son Prince William who is now next in line for the throne.

“This is also a time of change for my family, I count on the loving help of my darling wife Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen consult.

“As my heir William, now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall… today I am proud to create him Prince of Wales.” - King Charles III

“With Catherine beside him, our new prince and princess of wales will I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations…”

The King also took a moment to define his affection for his youngest son Harry and his wife Meghan.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” he said.

“In our sorrow, let us remember and draw strength from the light of her example.”

“On behalf of all my family, I can only offer the most sincere and heartfelt thanks for your condolences and support, they mean more to me than I can possibly express.”

King Charles finished his speech with a touching farewell to his mother.

“To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this – thank you.”

