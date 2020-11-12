King Of Shock Rock Alice Cooper Announces New Album

The king to shock rock Alice Cooper has announced the release of a new album, out next year.

The new record is a tribute to his hometown, titled Detroit Stories, out February 26.

In very Alice Cooper style the lead single, Rock 'N' Roll is out this Black Friday the 13th.



Looking back the early days in the Detroit music scene Alice remembers the thriving music scene, saying: "Detroit was Heavy Rock central then. You’d play the Eastown and it would be Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent, the Stooges and the Who, for $4! The next weekend at the Grande it was MC5, Brownsville Station and Fleetwood Mac, or Savoy Brown or the Small Faces. You couldn’t be a soft-rock band or you’d get your ass kicked."

Detroit Stories will be available on CD, CD+DVD Digipak, CD Box Set (including CD, Blu-ray, T-shirt, face mask, torch light and 3 stickers), and 2LP Gatefold on February 26, 2021 on earMUSIC.

