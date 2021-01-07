Kings Of Leon Are Back With New Music

After a week of teasing, American rock band Kings Of Leon are finally back.

The rocking family band have spent the week leaking audio clips, artwork and videos on socials, before projections of the band were seen across the world, including Sydney.

See here:



Now the band have released two brand new songs, the rocking new single The Bandit and the sweet ballad 100,000 People, the first new music from the band in 6 years.

The Bandit and 100,000 People are the first taste of the band's 8th studio album When You See Yourself, out March 5.



