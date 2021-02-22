Kings Of Leon Give Us The Live Music Feels With New Film Clip

American family rock band Kings Of Leon have given us a taste of their live set in their new music video.

The clip for their new single 'Echoing' is gritty, dark and shows the band performing live, something we haven't experienced for ages!

Echoing is the perfect snapshot of KOL southern style rock, that's got us excited for their new album, When You See Yourself, out March 5th.



When You See Yourself by Kings Of Leon is out March 5th.

