Kip Moore Takes A More In Your Face Direction For His Fourth Album
Finally, some good news for country music lovers.
American musician, Kip Moore has announced his highly anticipated fourth studio album, WILD WORLD is out this May 29 and available for pre-order now.
If that's not good enough, the title track is out now.
Moore has taken a different turn with this new offering, saying "we wanted to be more in-your-face", recording the 13 tracks with a live band.
'Wild World' track listings:
Janie Blu
Southpaw
Fire And Flame
Wild World
Red White Blue Jean American Dream
She's Mine
Hey Old Lover
Grow On You
More Than Enough
Sweet Virginia
South
Crazy For You Tonight
Payin' Hard
