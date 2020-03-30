Kip Moore Takes A More In Your Face Direction For His Fourth Album

Available for pre-order now

Article heading image for Kip Moore Takes A More In Your Face Direction For His Fourth Album

Image: Kip Moore, supplied

Finally, some good news for country music lovers.

American musician, Kip Moore has announced his highly anticipated fourth studio album, WILD WORLD is out this May 29 and available for pre-order now.

If that's not good enough, the title track is out now.

Moore has taken a different turn with this new offering, saying "we wanted to be more in-your-face", recording the 13 tracks with a live band.

'Wild World' track listings:
Janie Blu
Southpaw
Fire And Flame
Wild World
Red White Blue Jean American Dream
She's Mine
Hey Old Lover
Grow On You
More Than Enough
Sweet Virginia
South
Crazy For You Tonight
Payin' Hard

Listen to the title track and pre-order WILD WORLD by Kip Moore: www.kipmoore.net

Catch up on the best bits of Triple M Country:


There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.

Cassie Walker

7 hours ago

Article by:

Cassie Walker

Kip Moore
Triple M Country
Country music news
Listen Live!
Kip Moore
Triple M Country
Country music news
Kip Moore
Triple M Country
Country music news
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs