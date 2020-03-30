Kip Moore Takes A More In Your Face Direction For His Fourth Album

Finally, some good news for country music lovers.

American musician, Kip Moore has announced his highly anticipated fourth studio album, WILD WORLD is out this May 29 and available for pre-order now.

If that's not good enough, the title track is out now.

Moore has taken a different turn with this new offering, saying "we wanted to be more in-your-face", recording the 13 tracks with a live band.



'Wild World' track listings:

Janie Blu

Southpaw

Fire And Flame

Wild World

Red White Blue Jean American Dream

She's Mine

Hey Old Lover

Grow On You

More Than Enough

Sweet Virginia

South

Crazy For You Tonight

Payin' Hard

Listen to the title track and pre-order WILD WORLD by Kip Moore:



