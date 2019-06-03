Kip Moore Wraps Sold-Out International Headlining “Room To Spare: Acoustic Tour” to Electrifying Capacity Crowds in the U.K.

Images: Anthony D'Angio

Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore left his mark on The U.K. last week with four shows in Manchester, UK (5/26), Glasgow, UK (5/27), Birmingham, UK (5/29) and London, UK (5/30), that sold-out in minutes of their announcement.

The intimate stint rounded out his completely sold-out international headlining ROOM TO SPARE: ACOUSTIC TOUR. The tour saw Moore deliver 28 consecutive sell-outs, with plans for Moore to return to The U.K. this fall for four more full-throttle dates.

Moore, seen in rare form throughout the tour with stripped-down acoustic takes on nearly his entire discography, entertained fans with deep album cuts while fielding audience requests, creating a truly “unique” (Rolling Stone) show and unforgettable experience for every crowd.



“This was such a memorable tour for us,” said Moore. “Every night was filled with the awareness that we were a part of something special. All of us (the band and audience) really just taking in the night for what it was and enjoying the music and stories that inspired each song.”



Moore’s highly-successful acoustic tour was sparked by his recently released ROOM TO SPARE: THE ACOUSTIC SESSIONS EP.

The collection follows his third studio album SLOWHEART, which garnered instant praise from critics as his “most complete, cohesive declaration of his artistic sensibilities yet” (NPR,).

SLOWHEART includes Moore’s fourth No. One single “More Girls Like You” and follows the critical acclaim that surrounded Moore’s sophomore album WILD ONES and his PLATINUM debut album UP ALL NIGHT that spawned three No. One hit singles, including GOLD certified “Beer Money,” PLATINUM certified “Hey Pretty Girl,” and the DOUBLE PLATINUM breakout hit “Somethin’ ‘Bout A Truck.”

