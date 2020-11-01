Kirk And Tim From INXS On Being The Triple M Aussie G.O.A.T.

Today, we announced that the mighty INXS have taken out the Aussie G.O.A.T., as voted by our Triple M listenership.

The took out top spot, edging out luminaries such as Chisel, Midnight Oil, AC/DC and more.

Of course, we just had to call our mates Kirk and Tim - Kirk Pengilly and Tim Farriss, who were understandably stoked with the news.

"This has made my day, my week, my year," - exclaimed Tim.

"What can we say? The Triple M listeners have awesome taste in music." - confirmed Kirk.

What you get here is a 25 minute insight into what made a little band from little old Australia take on the world, and win!

LISTEN:



Check the complete Triple M Aussie G.O.A.T countdown here

For the music nerd amongst us, there's some gold in here. How INXS placed an importance on getting the best producer they could afford, how they tried to capture their live sound on record and how their album in the early '90s, the timeless Welcome To Wherever You Are, remains their favourite INXS album.

Poignantly, the boys reflect on what the late, great Michael Hutchence would have thought at being voted the Aussie G.O.A.T. Spoiler alert: he would have bloody loved it.

Thanks to everyone who voted and if nothing else music fans, here's to Aussie music. Always batting way above its average!

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:



Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!