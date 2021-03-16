KISS Add More Dates To Their End Of The Road Australian Tour

Promoters One World Entertainment and TEG Live are thrilled to announce a third Melbourne show for rock n roll legends KISS, who will bring their spectacular ‘End Of The Road’ tour to Australia later this year. This is stellar news for the premier rock city of Australia!

Ardent KISS fans have snapped up tickets for the two Melbourne shows in record time, seeing the first now sold out, and with only a handful of tickets available for the second.



The tour was announced several weeks ago to incredible excitement and has elated their legions of Aussie fans. Their final lap of Australia will commence in Perth on 14 November before playing Adelaide, three Melbourne shows, two Sydney shows, Brisbane, with the last and final performance being a huge outdoor event in Townsville.

Tickets for the third Melbourne show, on Tuesday 23rd November, go on sale at 12noon (local time) tomorrow.

The ‘End Of The Road’ tour, which began in January 2019, is undoubtedly the biggest and best KISS show ever (and that’s saying something), receiving incredible reviews from both diehard KISS fans and the media at sell-out shows across the globe.

Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer are now ready to rock’n’roll all nite with the KISS Army across Australia one last time.

Catch Paul Stanley on Molloy talking about the upcoming tour:

AUSTRALIAN CONCERT DATES 2021

Sunday November 14 RAC ARENA, PERTH WA www.ticketek.com.au & 132 849 Support: Legs Electric

Wednesday November 17 ADELAIDE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, SA www.ticketek.com.au & 132 849 Support: The Superjesus

Saturday November 20 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE VIC www.ticketek.com.au & 132 849 Support: Dead City Ruin

Sunday November 21 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE VIC www.ticketek.com.au & 132 849 Support: Dallas Crane

Tuesday November 23 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE VIC www.ticketek.com.au & 132 849 Support: Rival Fire

***NEW SHOW JUST ANNOUNCED***

Friday November 26 QUDOS BANK ARENA, SYDNEY NSW www.ticketek.com.au & 132 849 Support: The Poor

Saturday November 27 QUDOS BAND ARENA, SYDNEY NSW www.ticketek.com.au & 132 849 Support: The Poor

Tuesday November 30 BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, QLD www.ticketek.com.au & 132 849 Support: Wolfmother

Saturday December 4 QUEENSLAND COUNTRY BANK STADIUM (outdoors) TOWNSVILLE, QLD www.ticketek.com.au & 132 849 Supports: Wolfmother, Tumbleweed & local act TBA





