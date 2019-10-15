KISS Announce Australian Tour Supports

Just four weeks until their farewell tour hits Australia and KISS have announced a great lineup of locals to join them for the party.

KISS are happy to announce 8 Aussie rock bands to join them on the tour, opening the shows across the country.

The Superjesus will play to their hometown crowd in Adelaide, heavy rock band Legs Electric in Perth, Dallas Crane, Rival Fire and Dead City Ruins get a Melbourne show each, The Screaming Jets go back to their roots in Newcastle for Supercars 500, The Poor in Brisbane and Palace Of The King will open in Sydney.

Tickets are still available, but fans are recommended to get in quick to avoid missing the final tour from this game changing rock band.

Saturday November 16 RAC ARENA, PERTH WA

Support: Legs Electric

Tuesday November 19 ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, ADELAIDE SA

Support: The Superjesus

* Side View tickets now available

Thursday November 21 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE VIC

Support: Dallas Crane

Friday November 22 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE VIC

Support: Rival Fire

* Sold Out

Saturday November 23 SUPERCARS NEWCASTLE 500, NSW

Support: The Screaming Jets

Tuesday November 26 QUDOS BANK ARENA, SYDNEY NSW

Support: Palace Of The Kings

* Side View tickets now available

Thursday November 28 BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE QLD

Support: The Poor

* Side View tickets now available

Saturday November 30 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE VIC

Support: Dead City Ruins

More info: www.kissonline.com



