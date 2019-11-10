KISS Announce Changes To Australian And New Zealand Tour Schedule

Breaking news just in, KISS have just announced due to unavoidable changes the band are rescheduling the first date on their Australian tour.

Due to a bad case of influenza, Paul Stanley has even advised against flying and the Perth date, the first of their Australian tour has been moved from November 16 to Tuesday December 3.

All tickets for the 16th show are valid to the December 3rd show and no exchange is necessary.

The change means that New Zealand fans will miss out on seeing the legendary band December 3 at Spark Arena, Auckland as the date cannot be rescheduled.

The band will bring their 'End Of The Road' World Tour to Auckland at a later stage.

KISS sincerely apologise to fans.

The remainder of the tour remains unchanged and will kick off in Adelaide, November 19.



We wish Paul Stanley a speedy recovery at this time.

NEW TOUR DATES

Tuesday November 19 ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, ADELAIDE SA

Support: The Superjesus



Thursday November 21 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE VIC

Support: Dallas Crane



Friday November 22 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE VIC * SOLD OUT

Support: Rival Fire



Saturday November 23 SUPERCARS NEWCASTLE 500, NSW

Support: The Screaming Jets

Tuesday November 26 QUDOS BANK ARENA, SYDNEY NSW

Support: Palace Of The Kings



Thursday November 28 BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE QLD

Support: The Poor



Saturday November 30 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE VIC

Support: Dead City Ruins

* RESCHEDULED DATE*

Tuesday December 3 RAC ARENA, PERTH WA

Support: Legs Electric





For all KISS information: www.kissonline.com

