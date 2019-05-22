KISS Announce Final Australian Show

Rock'n'Roll legends KISS have announced their final show in Australia as part of the End Of The Road Australian tour.

KISS will return to Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena for a third Melbourne show, final Australian show, Saturday November 30th.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday 29 May 10am from Ticketek.

After more than four decades of Australian tours, albums, promotional visits and special event concerts, fans will have the chance to say one last thank you and goodbye at this very special final show.

“Saying goodbye to Australia whose people we have loved for four decades is hard but also calls for a celebration. We promise unforgettable nights for a country that for us will always be unforgettable”, Paul Stanley said.

TOUR DATES:

Saturday November 16 RAC ARENA, PERTH WA

Tuesday November 19 ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, ADELAIDE SA

Thursday November 21 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE VIC

Friday November 22 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE VIC * SOLD OUT

Saturday November 23 SUPERCARS NEWCASTLE 500, NSW

Tuesday November 26 QUDOS BANK ARENA, SYDNEY NSW

Thursday November 28 BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE QLD

NEW SHOW & FINAL FAREWELL

Saturday November 30 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE VIC

On sale Wednesday May 29 at 10am AEST

