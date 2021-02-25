KISS Announce Final Australian Tour

One World Entertainment, TEG Live and Triple M Classic Rock Digital announce today that rock n roll legends KISS will bring their massive 'End Of The Road' tour to Australia this year.

In the news that will thrill their legions of Aussie fans, the tour will kick off in Perth November 14 and tour the country across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane and including a massive outdoor events in Townsville.

The 'End Of The Road' tour began in January 2019 and is undoubtedly the biggest and best KISS show ever (and that’s saying something), receiving incredible reviews from both diehard KISS fans and the media at sell-out shows across the globe.

The Australian leg of the world tour, which was originally scheduled for November 2019, was unfortunately cancelled due to illness. With all concerts heavily sold and side-view tickets released to cater for the high demand, the postponement understandably gutted both the band and fans. To say today’s announcement has been eagerly awaited is an understatement!

Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer are now ready to rock’n’roll all nite with the KISS Army across Australia one last time.

Paul Stanley said: “There's a light at the end of the tunnel and it's BLINDING! We are finally coming back. The tour is now official and we will deliver nights that will go beyond all expectations. We are fired up and will count the days.”

So, Australia…. this is it. Come and celebrate the extraordinary career and music of KISS.



Pre-sale tickets will be available via Telstra Plus™ from 10.00am (local time) Tuesday 2 March. General Public tickets go on sale at 12noon (local time) Friday 5 March.

KISS FAN CLUB Friday 26 February, 12noon (local time) - Thursday 4 March, 1pm (local time)

Telstra Gold Presale Tuesday 2 March, 10am (local time) –Thursday 4 March, 1pm (local time)

Telstra Plus Presale Tuesday 2 March, 1pm (local time) –Thursday 4 March, 1pm (local time)

MyTKT Presale Thursday 4 March, 1pm (local time) –Friday 5 March, 12noon (local time)

General Public On-sale Friday 5 March, 12noon (local time)

Event goers can take advantage of Ticketek’s world-leading partnership with Afterpay. Available via the Ticketek app or website, Afterpay is the world’s largest buy-now-pay-later service, offering fans greater flexibility to pay for tickets in four equal instalments and secure seats with the first payment.

AUSTRALIAN CONCERT DATES 2021

Sunday November 14 RAC ARENA, PERTH WA www.ticketek.com.au & 132 849

Wednesday November 17 ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, ADELAIDE SA www.ticketek.com.au & 132 849

Saturday November 20 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE VIC www.ticketek.com.au & 132 849

Sunday November 21 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE VIC www.ticketek.com.au & 132 849

Friday November 26 QUDOS BANK ARENA, SYDNEY NSW www.ticketek.com.au & 132 849

Tuesday November 30 BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE QLD www.ticketek.com.au & 132 849

Saturday December 4 TOWNSVILLE STADIUM, QLD (Outdoors) www.ticketek.com.au & 132 849

KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will be available at all shows. Visit www.kissonline.com for details.

For all KISS information: www.kissonline.com.au

