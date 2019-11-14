KISS Cancel Australian Tour Due To Illness

KISS have just announced they haver cancelled their Australian tour due to illness.

Both KISS and the tour promoters are absolutely gutted by the news and sincerely apologise to fans.

Earlier this week the band changed the schedule of the coming tour after Paul Stanley was advised by doctors to rest due to a bad case of influenza.

Stanley has an additional inflection in his throat and requires complete vocal rest and medication for at least the next few weeks.



This was scheduled to be KISS's final tour of Australia as part of the End Of The Road world tour. There is no talk of rescheduled dates at this time.

REFUND INFO:

Tickets purchased by credit or debit card will be refunded in full (including ticket insurance premium, if relevant) and patrons do not need to take any action. Patrons should allow up to 10 working days for the refund to appear in their account.

Patrons who purchased tickets in an Agency using cash or EFTPOS will be contacted via phone in the next 15 days to arrange for a full refund. Alternatively, you can contact Ticketek here.

For Supercars Track and Concert tickets the concert portion will be refunded, being $65 for Gold tickets and $115 for One Last KISS tickets. All refunds will go back to the credit card it was purchased on by the 6 December.

