KISS Will Still Play Concert To Great White Sharks In Australia

The internet broke last week following the announcement KISS cancelled their End Of The Road Australian tour.

The rock band cancelled the dates down under due to frontman Paul Stanley being struck with a bad infection.

The band have confused fans following the news the band will continue to play their world first gig, in Port Lincoln to the Great White Sharks today.

The unique gig experience is an Air BNB partnership for 8 cashed up KISS fans, who can experience the bizarre gig in the ocean to the sharks. The band will perform as KISS without Paul Stanley for this gig.

After cancelling the Aussie dates, KISS added 70 new dates to their End Of The Road World Tour, their final tour ever, across the USA and Europe, but are yet to reschedule their Australian tour dates.

