KitKat McFlurrys And KitKat Frappes Are Landing On The Macca's Menu From Tomorrow

McDonald's Australia is making a couple of interesting additions to the menu from Wednesday - both in the form of KitKats.

KitKat McFlurrys and KitKat frappes will both hit the menu from Wednesday July 22, which is more than a welcome addition as far as we're concerned.

The McFlurry contains your standard soft serve, plus pieces of KitKat and topped with chocolate fudge.

The items will be available both in-store and on Uber Eats, with the McFlurry to set us back $5.40 and the frappe $5.50.