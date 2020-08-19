Newcastle Knights 50-50 Charity Raffle for John Hunter Children's Hospital

This Sunday 23 August, the John Hunter Children's Hospital will be the beneficiary at the Newcastle Knights v North Queensland Cowboys 50/50 Charity Raffle.

The 50/50 is a win win scenario. By purchasing a raffle ticket, the total amount goes into a prize pool. John Hunter Children's Hospital will receive 50% of the total purchased, with one lucky winner receiving the other 50%.

To go in the draw for a chance to win and also support John Hunter Children's Hospital visit 5050charityraffle.com.au/knights and purchase a ticket.