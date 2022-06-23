Knights 'Desperate' To Keep In-Demand Milford

Veteran playmaker Anthony Milford is the latest star to find his name in a tug-of-war between multiple clubs, with the Knights "desperate" to keep him in Newcastle long term.

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read revealed on Triple M's Rush Hour that a "handshake agreement" between Milford and a rival NRL club could make things difficult for the Knights.

Milford, 27, is currently locked in with the Knights until the end of the season.

