Knights 'Desperate' To Keep In-Demand Milford
Rivals' 'Handshake' Deal Threatening
Getty
Veteran playmaker Anthony Milford is the latest star to find his name in a tug-of-war between multiple clubs, with the Knights "desperate" to keep him in Newcastle long term.
Leading NRL journalist Brent Read revealed on Triple M's Rush Hour that a "handshake agreement" between Milford and a rival NRL club could make things difficult for the Knights.
Milford, 27, is currently locked in with the Knights until the end of the season.
