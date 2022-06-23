Knights 'Desperate' To Keep In-Demand Milford

Rivals' 'Handshake' Deal Threatening

Article heading image for Knights 'Desperate' To Keep In-Demand Milford

Getty

Veteran playmaker Anthony Milford is the latest star to find his name in a tug-of-war between multiple clubs, with the Knights "desperate" to keep him in Newcastle long term. 

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read revealed on Triple M's Rush Hour that a "handshake agreement" between Milford and a rival NRL club could make things difficult for the Knights. 

Milford, 27, is currently locked in with the Knights until the end of the season.  

LISTEN HERE: 

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!

23 June 2022

NRL
Newcastle Knights
Anthony Milford
Dolphins
Listen Live!
NRL
Newcastle Knights
Anthony Milford
Dolphins
NRL
Newcastle Knights
Anthony Milford
Dolphins
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs