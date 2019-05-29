Kochie Says Port Adelaide's Deal To Play Footy In China Is An Undeniable Financial Success

Port Adelaide Football Club president David Koch says the club's foray into China is a financial success for the club.

The Power will play for premiership points in China for the third consecutive year this weekend, however against different opponents this year in St Kilda.

And speaking to Roo and Ditts on Triple M Adelaide this morning, Kochie said it was in the club's, and AFL's, interest to play footy international - with the Power's China deal worth the equivalent of $500,000+ to the club per season.

Port Adelaide face St Kilda at Adelaide Arena at Jiangwan Stadium, with coverage starting from 12:30pm on Triple M Adelaide.