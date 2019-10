Koorda Drive Ins are back on Saturday the 16th of November.

Showing 2 great features “Abominable” and “Maleficent 2”

Gates and canteen open at 6:30pm. First movie starts 7:30pm.

Adults $12 Kids $6 and little ones under 3 are FREE! The Canteen sells hot food as well as hot and cold drinks and snacks.

Contact the Koorda CRC 9684 1081 for further information.