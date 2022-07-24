Koroisau 'Would Love To Represent Australia'

Blues and Panthers hooker Api Koroisau says he would "love an opportunity" to represent Australia at the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.

Koroisau's comments come after several players, including his Blues and Panthers teammate Brio Too and Roosters' Victor Radley, pledge their allegiance with Australia's rival nations.

Koroisau, who has represented Fiji in past years, joined Triple M's Sunday Scrum where he expressed his desire to potentially play for the Kangaroos on in the international stage.

"I would love an opportunity to play for Australia. I grew up here and I've lived my whole life here," Koroisau said.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!