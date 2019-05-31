Townsville get ready!! Look who's coming back!! 🎉

KRISPY KREME POP UP STORE!!



And YES, of course they are bringing their famous Original Glazed Doughnuts (PLUS their new Premium Assorted Dozen)!



So get excited because Krispy Kreme & Triple M have joined together for one glorious day only, you'll be able to get your hands on

your favourite sweet treats! 🍩🍩



Even better, $6 from every Original Glazed Dozen sold and $7 from every Premium Assorted Dozen sold will be donated to Give me 5 for Kids! More info on this charity click here .





As this is a Virtual Pop-up store, in order to get your hands on the Krispy Kreme doughnuts, you'll have to place your order online in advance. Then, on June 13th between 3pm and 6pm,

the doughnuts will be available for you to collect at Stockland North Shore.



There is a limited amount available so get in quick before they sell out!

CLICK HERE TO ORDER NOW



Wrap your lips around a dozen or two to share with friends and family!