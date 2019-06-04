Krispy Kreme Is Dishing Out 100,000 Free Original Glazed Doughnuts This Friday

To celebrate World Doughnut Day, Krispy Kreme is dishing out 100,000 free original glazed doughnuts on Friday.

Anyone who heads into a Krispy Kreme store on Friday can score themselves one free doughnut to celebrate the occasion.

The offer's not valid in other locations that sell the store, such as 7-Eleven and BP Travel Centres, nor is it available in the Northern Territory or South Australia.

This year we’re taking the celebrations to the next level," Krispy Kreme wrote.

"Celebrations will be bigger than ever before with 100,000 Original Glazed doughnuts being given away!"

Stores:

Krispy Kreme NSW: Auburn, Central Lee (Sydney CBD), Chatswood, Mascot, Liverpool, Parramatta Fresh, Parramatta Box, Penrith, Sydney Domestic Airport T2 and T3

Krispy Kreme VIC: Bulleen, Collins st (Melbourne CBD), Fawkner, Fountain Gate, Swanston st (Melbourne CBD), Tullamarine Airport Qantas T1, Virgin T3 and Tiger T4

Krispy Kreme QLD: Brisbane Airport Virgin, Brisbane Myer Centre, Pacific Fair, Redbank Plains, Shell Nudgee

Krispy Kreme WA: Hay St, Myaree, Whitford City, Jesters WA