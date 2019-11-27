Krispy Kreme Myaree Are Lighting Up Christmas And Helping Out The RSPCA This Friday

If you love Krispy Kremes, Christmas and pets then #Perth, we've got some news for you.

The Krispy Kreme store in Myaree will be lighting up over 17,000 “Krispymas” lights to help raise funds for the RSPCA this Friday 29 November.

Sadly, this time of year is one of the RSPCA's busiest periods, with many animals finding themselves without a place to call home for Christmas.

So Krispy Kreme is dedicating its grand Krispymas launch to help raise money for the RSPCA's furry friends.

The fun-filled celebrations will be HUGE and the store is giving away 1,000 FREE Original Glazed doughnuts* on Friday.

Activities include:

FREE doughnut giveaway of 1000 Original Glazed doughnuts

Live carols performance

A surprise visit from Santa, kids face-painting and games

‘Krispymas sleigh’ photo moments to get your Christmas card shot

Grand lighting of the 17,000-strong Krispymas store lights display

Activities starts at 6.30pm, with the live choir performing at 7pm ahead of the grand lighting of the store at 7.30pm.

*Limit of one Original Glazed doughnut per person and available until stocks last.